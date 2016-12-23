Johnson posted 19 points (8-11 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 0-2 FT), eight rebounds, six assists and a block over 26 minutes in Thursday's 115-107 win over the Lakers.

Johnson continues his solid work off the bench, now having tallied double-digit scoring efforts in five of six contests since returning from a four-game absence due to a shoulder injury. The veteran has provided excellent multi-category production for a Heat team in transition this season, helping to make up for the offensive void created by the losses of Dwyane Wade, Luol Deng and Chris Bosh. Following Thursday's production, Johnson is now averaging a career-high 10.6 points and 4.8 rebounds over his first 26 games in a Heat uniform.