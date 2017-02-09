Johnson tallied 20 points (7-12 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 4-5 FT), four rebounds, four assists, two steals and two blocks across 30 minutes during a 106-88 win over the Bucks on Wednesday.

Johnson picked up his fifth 20-point so far this season as he filled out the stat sheet Wednesday. He has kept up his strong all-around play of late, with averages of 14.8 points on 58.0 percent shooting, 4.2 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 1.8 blocks and 1.4 steals per game over the last five games. Johnson probably won't continue to play this well for the rest of the season, but he is hot right now. He has scored in double figures in six straight games after he had scored in single-digits in the previous five games.