Heat's James Johnson: Scores 26 off bench Saturday
Johnson scored 26 points (8-15 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 9-13 FT) while adding four rebounds, three assists and two blocks in 36 minutes off the bench during Saturday's 117-109 loss to the 76ers.
Suddenly, Heat coach Erik Spoelstra can't get Johnson off the court. He's seen at least 30 minutes in each of the last three games, averaging 24.0 points, 5.3 boards, 3.0 assists, 2.3 blocks and 1.0 three-pointers over that stretch. There's no telling how long the 29-year-old will stay hot, as this level of production is far beyond anything he's done before in his NBA career, but he's always had multi-category talent so he's worth gambling on if you have a roster spot to churn.
