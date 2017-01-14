Johnson finished with 10 points (4-7 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT) to go with 12 assists, two rebounds and two blocked shots off of the bench while playing a season-high 38 minutes in Friday's 116-108 loss against the Bucks.

Johnson has pieced together five consecutive games with double-digit point totals, averaging 14.0 points, 5.6 assists, 4.2 rebounds and 1.4 blocks. The veteran has been one of the more consistent fantasy options on the Miami roster lately, and he's always a solid source of triples for those in rotisserie leagues.