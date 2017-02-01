Johnson, who picked up a shoulder stinger in Monday's win over the Nets, practiced Tuesday and appears on track to play Wednesday against the Hawks, Manny Navarro of the Miami Herald reports.

Johnson suffered the injury toward the end of the contest, but it didn't get in the way of an excellent outing, during which he compiled 17 points, five assists, four rebounds, three blocks and two steals in 32 minutes. While Johnson will likely stick in his bench role Wednesday even if Luke Babbitt (ankle) is ruled out, he still stands to see the bulk of the minutes at power forward, as is regularly the case.