Johnson compiled 20 points (7-11 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 2-4 FT), five rebounds, two steals, one assist and one block across 34 minutes in a 127-100 loss to the Lakers on Friday.

It's Johnson third 20-point effort in his last four appearances, as he looks to be fully over the illness that had sidelined him for a game against the Suns earlier in the week. With Justise Winslow (shoulder) out for the season and a similar fate potentially awaiting Josh McRoberts (foot), Johnson should regularly benefit from a 25-plus-minute workload the rest of the season, making him an attractive roster add in leagues where available. In addition to his ample scoring during the four-game run, Johnson is averaging 5.3 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 3.5 three-pointers, 1.8 blocks and 1.3 steals per contest.