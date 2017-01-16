McRoberts (foot) remains out indefinitely and could be sidelined for the remainder of the season, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

McRoberts has already missed 10 games with a stress fracture in his left foot, but because the Heat haven't determined that surgery will be necessary to address the issue, there isn't an official timetable for his return. Even so, given the fact that McRoberts missed a large portion of 2015-16 with the same injury, it seems quite likely that he'll be out through at least the All-Star break. His ongoing absence has allowed Luke Babbitt to settle in as the team's starting power forward, though backup James Johnson continues to handle the bulk of the minutes at the position.