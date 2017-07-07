Heat's Josh McRoberts: Dealt to Dallas
McRoberts has been traded to the Mavericks in exchange for A.J. Hammons.
With one year and $6 million remaining on McRoberts' deal, the move amounts to a salary dump for Miami, which will also send cash considerations and a future second-round pick to Dallas. McRoberts appeared in only 22 games for the Heat last season due to injury, and he became expendable when the team agreed to terms with Kelly Olynyk earlier in the week. In Dallas, expect McRoberts to battle with Dwight Powell for reserve minutes at power forward.
