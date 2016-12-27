McRoberts is battling a stress reaction in his foot and will remain out indefinitely, Anthony Chiang of the Palm Beach Post reports.

This is obviously a difficult setback for McRoberts, who battled a stress reaction throughout last season and the offseason, causing him to miss the first seven games of the 2016-17 campaign. It's difficult to gauge how much time he could miss, but considering the recurring nature of the injury, the Heat will likely exercise caution. McRoberts had been starting at power forward for the team, but was averaging just 20.7 minutes and produced 6.8 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game. Derrick Williams will likely be tasked with picking up most of McRoberts' minutes, while James Johnson could also gain some extra playing time.