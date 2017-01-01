McRoberts (foot) will not travel with the team during their upcoming six-game road trip, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

This puts McRoberts' earliest return date at Jan. 17 against the Rockets. Miami will head into the road trip with a myriad of injuries, leaving Willie Reed, Derrick Williams, James Johnson, Luke Babbitt, and Udonis Haslem with lots of minutes to go around in the frontcourt while Hassan Whiteside (eye) and Justise Winslow (shoulder) also nurse injuries of their own.