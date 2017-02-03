Richardson (foot) is inching closer to a return and could join the Heat for their four-game road trip during the upcoming week, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel reports.

Richardson's sprained left foot has kept him sidelined since Jan. 6, but he's gradually increased his activity of late, including a non-contact practice session Friday, Anthony Chiang of the Palm Beach Post reports. While it's still unknown if Richardson will travel with the Heat for the start of the trip that begins Monday against the Timberwolves, his recent progress has opened up the possibility. As a result, his situation should be monitored over the weekend in the hope of continued positive news. Once he's healthy again, Richardson would likely eat primarily into the playing time of Wayne Ellington and Rodney McGruder, while Dion Waiters could also sacrifice a few minutes.