Richardson (foot) is likely going to miss another couple of weeks after the Heat were granted a medical hardship exception to add a 16th player to their roster Sunday, Anthony Chiang of the Palm Beach Post reports.

According to Tom D'Angelo of the Palm Beach Post, Richardson is dealing with a sprain, but remains in a boot and is considered week-to-week moving forward. However, with the Heat being granted a medical hardship, that likely means that Richardson is slated to sit out another few weeks, leaving a serious need for depth on the wing. They've opted to sign Okaro White with their recent hardship exception, although guys like Dion Waiters and Rodney McGruder should still benefit the most with Richardson sidelined.