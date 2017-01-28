Richardson (foot) has been participating in light court work since Friday, Manny Navarro of the Miami Herald reports.

Richardson shooting around is a good sign for him and the Heat, who desperately need healthy bodies. However, he still isn't sprinting, and his timetable remains the same. It seems unlikely at this point that he'll see the floor Wednesday against the Hawks.

