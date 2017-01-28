Heat's Josh Richardson: Doing light court work Friday
Richardson (foot) has been participating in light court work since Friday, Manny Navarro of the Miami Herald reports.
Richardson shooting around is a good sign for him and the Heat, who desperately need healthy bodies. However, he still isn't sprinting, and his timetable remains the same. It seems unlikely at this point that he'll see the floor Wednesday against the Hawks.
More News
-
Heat's Josh Richardson: Still has no timetable for return•
-
Heat's Josh Richardson: Set to miss at least two more weeks•
-
Heat's Josh Richardson: Could miss a couple more weeks•
-
Heat's Josh Richardson: Ruled out Friday vs. Bucks•
-
Heat's Josh Richardson: Doubtful for Friday vs. Bucks•
-
Heat's Josh Richardson: Ruled out Tuesday vs. Warriors•