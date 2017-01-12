Richardson is listed as doubtful for Friday's game against the Bucks.

Richardson remains without any sort of timetable for a return, but until he's able to take part in full-contact practices, his availability shouldn't be considered forthcoming. He'll continue to undergo rehab over the weekend, with the hope of being cleared in time for Tuesday's matchup with the Rockets. In the Heat's most recent game, Dion Waiters (38), Rodney McGruder (32) and Tyler Johnson (30) all saw 30 minutes or more of playing time and should continue to see a bigger workload Friday with Richardson still out.