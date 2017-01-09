Richardson (foot) is not expected to play Tuesday against the Warriors.

Richardson was present at practice Monday, but he was very much limited while still donning a protective boot on his left foot. While coach Erik Spoelstra stopped short of ruling Richardson out, he indicated that it's unlikely he'll be available Tuesday. As a result, Tyler johnson, Rodney McGruder, Wayne Ellington and Dion Waiters could all see slight upticks in minutes.

