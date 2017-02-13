Richardson (ankle) went through a full shootaround, but his status remains questionable for Monday's game against the Magic, Anthony Chiang of the Palm Beach Post reports.

On Sunday, the Heat implied that Richardson had been ruled out for Monday's game, but it appears he's made tangible progress in his ongoing recovery from a sprained left ankle. The team will likely wait until closer to tip-off before making a decision on his status, but if Richardson is cleared, he'd make for a risky DFS play, considering he hasn't played in more than a calendar month.