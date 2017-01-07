Richardson departed Saturday's practice with a walking boot on his left foot, Anthony Chiang of the Palm Beach Post reports.

The exact diagnosis is yet to be announced, but Richardson is believed to have sustained some sort of soft tissue injury. He'll undergo further testing Saturday, so more details will likely be available later in the evening, or perhaps on Sunday. For the time being, Richardson should be considered day-to-day, but it seems highly unlikely that he'd be available for Sunday's matchup with the Clippers. Richardson has already missed time this season with injuries to his right knee and right ankle.