Richardson was held to 11 points (5-16 FG, 1-5 3Pt), three assists, two rebounds, two steals and two blocks across 37 minutes in a 99-90 loss to the Suns on Tuesday.

More was expected from Richardson with the Heat down to just eight healthy players for the contest, but the second-year guard couldn't find a rhythm from the field. After scoring at least 19 points in three straight games, Richardson has fallen off that pace in the subsequent two contests, turning in 14- and 11-point efforts while going a collective 10-of-29 (34.5%) from the field. Richardson has given no indication that he's still bothered by the soreness in his right wrist that had negative consequences on his shooting in the first half of December, and with the injury-plagued Heat likely to be down several players again Wednesday versus the Kings, he'll be in line for high usage once again and will have ample opportunity to bounce back.