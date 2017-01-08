Richardson (foot) underwent an MRI on Sunday, which came back negative, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel reports.

Richardson, who complained of soft tissue issues in his left foot after he was removed from Saturday's practice, looks to have avoided any structural damage, but has been diagnosed with a sprain. The Heat have already ruled him out for Sunday's game against the Clippers, and he'll presumably be evaluated on a day-to-day basis until the team indicates otherwise. Given the uncertainty of Richardson's recovery timetable, it's probably best for most of his fantasy owners to stash him on the bench for the coming week. While he's sidelined, Tyler Johnson, Rodney McGruder, Wayne Ellington and Dion Waiters could all enjoy upticks in playing time.