Heat's Josh Richardson: Out again Saturday
Richardson (ankle) will not play Saturday against the 76ers, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
Richardson continues to deal with a sprained left foot, which has kept him out of action for more than a month. The guard is traveling with the team on its current road trip, which is an encouraging sign, but he's still without a firm return timeline.
