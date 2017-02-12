Richardson (ankle) has been ruled out for Monday's tilt with the Magic.

Richardson has not taken the court since Jan. 6 as he continues to nurse a sprained left foot. The team may opt to rest the guard until after the All-Star break but no official decision has yet to be made. Look for more updates on his status to come throughout the week.

