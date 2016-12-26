Richardson is dealing with shooting pain in his right wrist, but is playing through the pain, Manny Navaro of the Miami Herald reports.

Richardson has been wearing tape to stabilize his shooting wrist before, during, and after games. He will continue to play, but it has affected his value negatively, shooting just 35 percent from the field in his six games since returning from his initial wrist injury, despite receiving a massive workload.

