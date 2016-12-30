Richardson supplied 20 points (8-14 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, two assists, a steal and a block over 33 minutes in Thursday's 91-82 loss to the Hornets.

After a stretch of five straight single-digit scoring tallies, Richardson has put together back-to-back 20-point outings for the first time in his career. He's shot 56.6 percent (17-of-30) over that span, and Thursday's production was particularly noteworthy in the sense that it came with Goran Dragic back in the lineup after a one-game absence. The second-year guard's confidence appears to be peaking at the moment, and he could certainly play a pivotal offensive role going forward on a team that's in need of more consistent scoring sources.