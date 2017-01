Richardson (foot) has been ruled out for Friday's game against Milwaukee.

The Heat initially called Richardson doubtful earlier in the day, but he's now been downgraded to "out," meaning he'll miss a third straight contest. In Richardson's absence, expect to see more of Rodney McGruder, Dion Waiters and Tyler Johnson. Prior to spraining his left foot, Richardson had played at least 30 minutes in 13 straight games.