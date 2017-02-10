Richardson (ankle) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Nets, Tom D'Angelo of the Palm Beach Post reports.

Richardson is traveling with the Heat on their current four-game road trip, but since there's been no word that he's progressed to full-contact, full-court workouts, it doesn't appear that he's a serious candidate to actually play in any of those games. The swingman has been sidelined since Jan. 6 with a sprained left foot and should be viewed as doubtful to play in the final game of the road trip Saturday against the 76ers.