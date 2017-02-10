Heat's Josh Richardson: Ruled out Friday vs. Nets
Richardson (ankle) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Nets, Tom D'Angelo of the Palm Beach Post reports.
Richardson is traveling with the Heat on their current four-game road trip, but since there's been no word that he's progressed to full-contact, full-court workouts, it doesn't appear that he's a serious candidate to actually play in any of those games. The swingman has been sidelined since Jan. 6 with a sprained left foot and should be viewed as doubtful to play in the final game of the road trip Saturday against the 76ers.
More News
-
Heat's Josh Richardson: Targeting return before All-Star break•
-
Heat's Josh Richardson: Will travel with Heat on four-game road trip•
-
Heat's Josh Richardson: Could join team for four-game road trip•
-
Heat's Josh Richardson: Still has no timetable for return•
-
Heat's Josh Richardson: Doing light court work Friday•
-
Heat's Josh Richardson: Set to miss at least two more weeks•