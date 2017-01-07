Heat's Josh Richardson: Ruled out Sunday
Richardson (foot) will not play Sunday against the Clippers, Manny Navarro of the Miami Herald reports.
Richardson left practice Saturday with what the team is calling a soft tissue injury, and coach Erik Spoelstra has already ruled the guard out for Sunday's contest. Until more details regarding the injury are released, Richardson should be considered day-to-day, with the likes of Tyler Johnson, Rodney McGruder and Dion Waiters in line to pick up increased minutes in his stead.
