Richardson has been ruled out for Tuesday's matchup with the Warriors.

Richardson has yet to be cleared for full practices while working back from a soft tissue injury in his left foot. He was spotted wearing a protective boot on Monday, so there's a decent chance Richardson ends up missing a few more games before being eligible for a return. His next opportunity to take the court will be Friday against the Bucks, but in his absence, Tyler Johnson, Rodney McGruder, Wayne Ellington and Dion Waiters will share the added minutes made available in Richardson's absence.