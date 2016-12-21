Richardson started and posted nine points (2-12 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 3-4 FT), six assists and four rebounds across 44 minutes during Tuesday's 136-130 double overtime loss to the Magic.

Richardson was shockingly ineffective considering he played 44 minutes. His shot has not been falling over the last three games as he's averaged 24.2 percent shooting over that span. His minutes will likely drop when Rodney McGruder (ankle), Dion Waiters (groin) and Wayne Ellington (hamstring) return, especially when considering his cold spell from the floor.