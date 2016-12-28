Richardson scored 22 points (9-16 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT) while adding five rebounds, three assists and a steal in 37 minutes during Tuesday's 106-94 loss to the Thunder.

After failing to top 11 points in eight straight games since returning to action from an ankle injury, Richardson stepped up with his best scoring effort of the season on a night when Goran Dragic (back) wasn't available and Hassan Whiteside was contained by the Oklahoma City frontcourt. Dion Waiters (groin) still isn't cleared for full contact in practice, so Richardson should remain in Miami's starting five for the foreseeable future as long as he can avoid injuries of his own, but he'll need to show more consistency before he'll be worth using in most fantasy formats.