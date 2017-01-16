Richardson (foot) will miss at least two more weeks, Tim Reynolds of the Associated Press reports.

Richardson remains in a walking boot while battling a sprained left foot, and it sounds as though the two-week timetable is considered a bare minimum, so it wouldn't be a surprise if the guard misses additional time. The Heat signed Okaro White with their hardship exemption, which temporarily grants the ability to add a 16th man to the roster, though Dion Waiters, Rodney McGruder and Tyler Johnson will continue to pick up most of the residual minutes in Richardson's absence.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
More NBA Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola