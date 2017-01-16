Richardson (foot) will miss at least two more weeks, Tim Reynolds of the Associated Press reports.

Richardson remains in a walking boot while battling a sprained left foot, and it sounds as though the two-week timetable is considered a bare minimum, so it wouldn't be a surprise if the guard misses additional time. The Heat signed Okaro White with their hardship exemption, which temporarily grants the ability to add a 16th man to the roster, though Dion Waiters, Rodney McGruder and Tyler Johnson will continue to pick up most of the residual minutes in Richardson's absence.