Heat's Josh Richardson: Starts at shooting guard Tuesday
Richardson will start at shooting guard for Tuesday's game against the Magic, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel reports.
Richardson will start a second consecutive game, as Rodney McGruder (ankle), Dion Waiters (groin) and Wayne Ellington (hamstring) have all been ruled out. He's seen 30 minutes or more in each of his last three games, but hasn't been all too effective offensively, shooting just 10-of-29 from the field over that span. He should again see a bunch of playing time, although Richardson needs to start hitting his shots to be worth a temporary look for fantasy purposes.
