Richardson (ankle) has missed 10 straight games due to a sprained ankle, and there is still no timetable when he'll be back playing in games, Shandel Richardson of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel reports.

Richardson continues to wear a protective boot between workouts, as the team takes a cautious approach. He was able to do some shooting workouts Friday, and worked on mostly ball handling Saturday. Richardson said he continues to struggle with movement, but is able to plant while shooting. Keep him reserved in all fantasy leagues until he can officially return and prove his health in a full game without any setbacks.