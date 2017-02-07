Richardson (ankle) said he hopes to return to action during one or both of the Heat's final two games before the All-Star break, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.

Richardson is traveling with the Heat on their current four-game road trip that began with a win Monday over the Timberwolves, but it doesn't appear as though he's targeting a return for the next three contests. Instead, he'll turn his focus to resuming contact workouts within the next few days, and if all goes well, he could be back on the court Feb. 13 against the Magic and/or Feb. 15 against the Rockets. Richardson has said that he's no longer feeling pain his sprained left foot -- which has sidelined him for the last 14 games -- but is still having "some small [issues] with movement." Once he's healthy, Richardson will vie for a starting role at shooting guard or small forward, which could result in reduced minutes for incumbent starters Dion Waiters and Rodney McGruder.