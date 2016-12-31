Richardson contributed 19 points (8-17 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), eight assists, six rebounds, four steals and two blocks across 35 minutes in a 117-114 loss to the Celtics on Friday.

Goran Dragic's (back) absence resulted in Richardson starting at point guard instead of shooting guard, but he saw plenty of time at both spots, as reserve Tyler Johnson (19 points, six assists in 29 minutes off the bench) ended up running the offense for a good portion of the evening. Nonetheless, Richardson turned in his most complete outing of the season, and seems to be fully over the ankle issue that had put a damper on his production for much of the month. Richardson is averaging 20.3 points, 5.0 rebounds, 4.3 assists, 2.3 three-pointers, 2.0 steals and 1.0 block in 35.0 minutes per game over his last three contests.