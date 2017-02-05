Richardson (foot) will travel with the Heat on their four-game road trip, Manny Navarro of the Miami Herald reports.

Though he hasn't done any contact work yet, Richardson is apparently progressing well enough for it to be worth traveling with the team for a four-game road trip. Prior to his injury, Richardson was a large part of the Heat's offense, averaging 11.2 points across 31.3 minutes per contest, including two performances with at least 20 points. Once he returns, he'll likely take away minutes from Wayne Ellington and Rodney McGruder.