Winslow totaled one point (0-9 FG, 1-2 FT), five rebounds and five assists over 29 minutes in Thursday's 91-82 loss to the Hornets.

Winslow endured a forgettable night from the field against a Hornets defense that's been vulnerable at times to small forwards, and has now gone 2-of-19 over the last two games. The second-year forward did post double-digit scoring efforts in four of the five games prior to his current slump, so it's entirely conceivable that the last pair of games are simply outliers that he'll be able to snap back from in the very near future. However, veteran James Johnson has frequently outplayed Winslow off the bench, so it will be interesting to keep tabs on the latter's performances in coming games.