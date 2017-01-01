Heat's Justise Winslow: Out Sunday with shoulder issue
Winslow is dealing with a minor sore shoulder and will not play Sunday against the Pistons.
This is the first mention of a right shoulder issue for Winslow after already missing a portion of the season with a major wrist injury. Miami is only working with nine active players Sunday, meaning that Josh Richardson, James Johnson, and Wayne Ellington could all be in store for significant minutes against the Pistons.
