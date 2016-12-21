Winslow tallied 13 points (6-17 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds and two assists across 46 minutes during Tuesday's 136-130 double overtime loss to Orlando.

Winslow played 46 minutes in the start as Rodney McGruder (ankle), Dion Waiters (groin) and Wayne Ellington (hamstring) all missed this one. He got 17 shots up, his second-highest total of the year, but only managed 13 points in an inefficient outing. His minutes will continue to be high as long as the backcourt is shorthanded.