Heat's Justise Winslow: Submits 11-9-6 line in loss
Winslow registered 11 points (5-13 FG, 1-2 FT), nine rebounds, six assists and one block across 31 minutes in a 117-114 loss to the Celtics on Friday.
Winslow had fallen into another shooting slump prior to Friday's game with a 2-of-19 mark over his last two contests, and while he wasn't overly efficient against the Celtics, the 5-of-13 outing was at least a step in the right direction. Even with some further improvement in his field-goal percentage, Winslow will still grade out as a liability in that category, but since he's locked into a high-minute starting role, the second-year wing should be capable of atoning for his poor shooting with ample contributions across the stat sheet.
