Winslow totaled 23 points (10-16 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-6 FT), 13 rebounds, three assists and four steals over 42 minutes in Thursday's 115-107 win over the Lakers.

Winslow took advantage of one of the most vulnerable defenses in the league against small forwards, breaking out with a career-high scoring total and season-high rebound tally. The second-year forward's usage has seen a significant uptick over the last two games, as he's taken a combined 33 shots over that span. Winslow's defense has been superb as well, as he's now posted four steals apiece in two of the last three contests. The 20-year-old appears to be getting back into an offensive groove after a recent 16-game absence due to a wrist injury, posting double-digit scoring in three of his past four games.