Winslow will undergo surgery Thursday to repair a torn labrum in his right shoulder and is expected to miss the remainder of the season.

Winslow was slated to be a big part of the Heat's game plan this season, showing some early signs of progress in his development before the injury. Barring a spectacular recovery, he's fully expected to miss the rest of the 2016-17 campaign, which is a huge blow to the Heat's already thin depth. With Winslow basically out for the year, the Heat will likely have to shift their starting lineup on a night-to-night basis depending on their matchups, with guys like Josh Richardson and Rodney McGruder potentially seeing time at the three against smaller lineups, while players like James Johnson and Luke Babbit could shift over against some of the league's bigger lineups.