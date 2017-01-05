Winslow underwent successful surgery Thursday to repair a torn labrum in his right shoulder and has officially been ruled out for the rest of the season, Shandel Richardson of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel reports.

Winslow is expected to be in a sling for six weeks, so he won't officially be able to begin any sort of rehab until mid-to-late February. That said, he's officially been ruled out for the rest of the season, meaning he'll now start the long road to recovery. The only good news for the Heat is that Winslow isn't going anywhere, as his contract is locked in already for next season. The Heat have yet to announce who they'll go with as their starter at small forward and it will likely change depending on each week's matchups. However, guys like Josh Richardson, Rodney McGruder and James Johnson figure to benefit the most.