Winslow will start at small forward in Tuesday's game against the Magic, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Winslow has played three games since returning from a wrist injury, and his minutes have steadily increased in each of those three contests. Look for Winslow to play around 30 minute Tuesday as he assumes his regular role as the starter on the wing for Miami.

