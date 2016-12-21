Heat's Justise Winslow: Will start at small forward Tuesday
Winslow will start at small forward in Tuesday's game against the Magic, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
Winslow has played three games since returning from a wrist injury, and his minutes have steadily increased in each of those three contests. Look for Winslow to play around 30 minute Tuesday as he assumes his regular role as the starter on the wing for Miami.
More News
-
Heat's Justise Winslow: Returns to starter role in loss to Orlando•
-
Heat's Justise Winslow: Scores 15 points in Friday's loss•
-
Heat's Justise Winslow: Quiet in return from wrist injury•
-
Heat's Justise Winslow: Available to play Wednesday•
-
Heat's Justise Winslow: Will be game-time call Wednesday vs. Pacers•
-
Heat's Justise Winslow: Ruled out for Wednesday's game•