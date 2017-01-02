Heat's Justise Winslow: Won't play Tuesday against Phoenix
Winslow (shoulder) won't participate in Tuesday's tilt against the Suns.
Winslow is dealing with right shoulder discomfort, causing him to be sidelined Sunday against the Pistons. Winslow didn't travel with the team for Tuesday's game against Phoenix along with Hassan Whiteside (eye) and Josh McRoberts (foot), so the Heat will be fairly short on players against the Suns. While Winslow is held out, Josh Richardson and James Johnson could see increased playing time in his absence. The next opportunity that the small forward has to return to the court is Wednesday against the Kings.
More News
-
Heat's Justise Winslow: Out Sunday with shoulder issue•
-
Heat's Justise Winslow: Submits 11-9-6 line in loss•
-
Heat's Justise Winslow: Nightmare shooting performance in Thursday loss•
-
Heat's Justise Winslow: Tallies career-high point total in Thursday win•
-
Heat's Justise Winslow: Returns to starter role in loss to Orlando•
-
Heat's Justise Winslow: Will start at small forward Tuesday•