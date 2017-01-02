Winslow (shoulder) won't participate in Tuesday's tilt against the Suns.

Winslow is dealing with right shoulder discomfort, causing him to be sidelined Sunday against the Pistons. Winslow didn't travel with the team for Tuesday's game against Phoenix along with Hassan Whiteside (eye) and Josh McRoberts (foot), so the Heat will be fairly short on players against the Suns. While Winslow is held out, Josh Richardson and James Johnson could see increased playing time in his absence. The next opportunity that the small forward has to return to the court is Wednesday against the Kings.