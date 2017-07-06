Heat's Kelly Olynyk: Agrees to join Heat

Olynyk has reached an agreement to join the Heat on a four-year, $50-plus million contract, which has a player option in the fourth year, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

After the Celtics signed Gordon Hayward to a four-year, $128 million deal, the team renounced the rights to Olynyk in order to free up cap space. Last season, Olynyk averaged 9.0 points (51.2 percent from the field and 35.4 percent from three), 4.8 rebounds and 2.0 assists across 20.5 minutes per game. Depending on how the Heat's roster ends up shaking out, he could crack almost 30 minutes per night, but could also end up regulated to a sixth man role. Overall, it seems likely he'll see more time on the floor in Miami than he did in Boston, probably boosting his fantasy value.