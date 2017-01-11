Babbitt (illness) will be available to play in Tuesday's matchup against the Warriors.

Babbitt, who missed the Heat's previous game due to an illness, will return to action against the Warriors. He had started the previous six games prior to missing the team's last contest, and will presumably return to that role. However, he only averaged 17.0 minutes per game during those starts.

