Heat's Luke Babbitt: Back at practice Tuesday
Babbitt (illness) returned to practice Tuesday.
Babbitt missed Sunday's game against the Clippers due to illness, but his return to practice implies that he'll be able to return to game action Tuesday against Golden State. Assuming that's the case, Babbitt could return to the starting lineup, although his minutes have been capped in the low-20s for most of the year.
