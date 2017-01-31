Babbitt did not participate in practice Tuesday due to an ankle injury, Anthony Chiang of the Palm Beach Post reports.

Babbitt apparently suffered the injury at some point during Monday's win over the Nets, in which he played only seven minutes, his lowest total since late-December. The ailment doesn't look to be overly serious, and the Heat are considering the forward day-to-day in advance of Wednesday's matchup with the Hawks. Look for a more definitive update after shootaround Wednesday morning.