Babbitt posted 16 points (6-9 FG, 4-7 3Pt) to go along with four rebounds, two assists and two blocked shots in Friday's 116-108 setback against the Bucks.

Babbitt's playing time and shooting performances have been rather erratic lately, and this was his first multi-point effort since Nov. 30. Don't put too much stock into Friday's efficient showing from the field. For now, he is only worth using in the deepest of fantasy leagues and for help in the 3-pointer category in rotisserie formats.