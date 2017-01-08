Babbitt is dealing with a case of the flu and has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Clippers, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Babbitt has been running as the Heat's starting power forward of late, but isn't a major piece of the rotation, having played above 20 minutes in only two of the team's last six contests. That being said, his absence isn't ideal for a team that will be down four other players Sunday. Look for Derrick Williams to enter the starting lineup in Babbitt's stead, though James Johnson will probably assume the bulk of the minutes at power forward.